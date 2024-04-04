Listen to new Kittie song, “We Are Shadows”

The Kittie comeback continues with a new song called “We Are Shadows.”

The track follows the February premiere of “Eyes Wide Open,” which marked the first fresh material from Kittie in 13 years.

You can listen to “We Are Shadows” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Kittie will perform at the upcoming Sick New World, Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals.

