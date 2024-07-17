Listen to new FEVER 333 single, “HIGHER POWER”

FEVER 333 has premiered a new single called “HIGHER POWER.”

On the track, frontman Jason Aalon Butler asks, “If we are born equal, how can someone be illegal?”

“There are no diamonds to be produced without pressure,” Butler says. “No lessons to learn without trials. ‘HIGHER POWER’ revolves around these ideas and reveres the beauty in the adversity induced magic performed by marginalized communities.”

“To exist in a world that challenges your very existence every day to some degree is one of the most magical acts I have ever witnessed,” he continues. “Here is my 2:43 soundtrack offering to that act.”

You can listen to “HIGHER POWER” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

“HIGHER POWER” is the third new FEVER 333 song of 2024, following “READY ROCK” and “NEW WEST ORDER.”

FEVER 333 will launch a U.S. tour in October.

