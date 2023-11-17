Listen to new Buckcherry holiday song, “Tell ‘Em It’s Christmas”

Buckcherry has released a new, original holiday song called “Tell ‘Em It’s Christmas.”

The hard-rocking seasonal tune finds frontman Josh Todd signing, “Tell ’em it’s Christmas/ So what’s on your wish list/ Saint Nick is gonna need to know.”

You can listen to “Tell ‘Em It’s Christmas” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Buckcherry’s latest album is Vol. 10, which was released in June.

