Listen to new A Day to Remember single, “Feedback”

A Day to Remember has premiered a new single called “Feedback.”

You can listen to the track now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

“Feedback” follows A Day to Remember’s 2022 tune “Miracle.” The band’s most recent album is 2021’s You’re Welcome, which includes the singles “Resentment,” “Degenerates,” “Everything We Need” and “Re-Entry.”

A Day to Remember will launch their U.S. Least Anticipated Album tour on June 6 in Waite Park, Minnesota. The bill also features The Story So Far and Four Year Strong, as well as Militarie Gun on select dates.

You can also catch A Day to Remember at the 2024 When We Were Young festival in October, during which they’ll be playing their 2009 album Homesick in full.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.