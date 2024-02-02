Listen to new 10 Years song, “Rise”

10 Years has released a new song called “Rise.”

“‘Rise’ is a song about pulling yourself out of the trenches and breaking the cycle of your own self-destruction,” the “Wasteland” rockers share. “It’s about the fight to overcome the negativity and obstacles you face and trying to rise above them.”

You can listen to “Rise” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying visualizer streaming now on YouTube.

10 Years’ most recent album is 2020’s Violent Allies. Since then, they’ve put out the singles “The Optimist” and “I Remember.” They also released a compilation titled Deconstructed, featuring rerecorded versions of past songs, in 2022.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.