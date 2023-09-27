Listen to Mark Tremonti’s version of “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” off upcoming holiday album

Alter Bridge and Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti has released his rendition of “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” which will appear on his upcoming holiday album, Christmas Classics New & Old.

You can listen to the track now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

As its title suggests, Christmas Classics New & Old finds Tremonti singing a number of holiday standards as well as an original yuletide tune called “Christmas Morning.” The album will be released October 27.

Christmas Classics New & Old follows Tremonti’s 2022 Frank Sinatra covers album, which raised money for the National Down Syndrome Society in honor of his daughter, Stella.

Meanwhile, Tremonti is gearing up for Creed’s reunion shows on the Summer of ’99 concert cruises, which will set sail April 2024. The performances will mark Creed’s first live concerts in over 10 years.

