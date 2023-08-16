Listen to Corey Taylor’s new ‘CMF2’ song, “Talk Sick”

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has released a song from his upcoming CMF2 album titled “Talk Sick.”

“That sick guitar at the beginning, I played that through a speaker about the size of a coffee cup,” he says of the song in a statement. “It made it sound violent; you feel like you’re being stung by bees who are playing along to the Sex Pistols.”

As for what the song’s about, Taylor explains, “There’s an element of spiritual regurgitation, trying to purge yourself of demons that have been clinging to you because of prior relationships, romantic or otherwise. You realize those people bring a certain a****** side out of you that you don’t necessarily want in your life. It’s about trying to lance that boil and get that sickness out of you.”

CMF2, the sophomore follow-up to Taylor’s 2020 solo debut CMFT, arrives September 15. It also includes the lead single “Beyond.” It’s produced by Jay Ruston, who was also behind the board for CMFT and Hydrogradas, the 2017 release by Taylor’s other band Stone Sour.

“We’re not afraid to tell each other if it’s a good idea, or also a bad one; we have that kind of trust,” Taylor says of Ruston.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

