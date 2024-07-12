Listen to Corey Taylor sing on new Wargasm song, “70% Dead”

Corey Taylor‘s teased collaboration with the English band Wargasm is out now.

The track is called “70% Dead,” which refers to the lyric, “You know some nights I feel alive but I’m 70% dead.” You also hear the Slipknot frontman growl the line, “We’re so pretty.”

“70% Dead” follows Wargasm’s 2023 debut album, Venom, which includes a collaboration with Limp Bizkit‘s Fred Durst called “Bang Ya Head.”

Taylor, meanwhile, is prepping for Slipknot’s upcoming U.S. tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. The outing launches in August.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

