Listen to Bring Me the Horizon’s surprise’ ﻿Post Human: NeX GEn﻿’ album

After giving less than 24 hours’ notice, Bring Me the Horizon‘s surprise Post Human: NeX GEn album has arrived.

The band announced on Thursday that the long-in-the-works follow-up to 2020’s Post Human: Survival Horror would drop on Friday. You can listen to the 16-track collection in full now via digital outlets.

NeX GEn includes the previously released singles “Kool-Aid,” “DArkSide,” “LosT,” “sTraNgeRs,” “AmEN!” and “DiE4u.” The rest of the songs are accompanied by new lyric videos, which you can watch on YouTube.

Bring Me the Horizon first started teasing NeX GEn in 2021; it was officially announced with an initial September 2023 release before being delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.