Liquor License Suspended for Downtown Lincoln Bar

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 5)–The liquor license for a downtown Lincoln bar, that was the scene of a deadly shooting two months ago, has been suspended for 60 days and the establishment will have to close at 1am, along with no longer hosting after-hours events.

The license suspension was handed down Tuesday by the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission to the Royal Hookah Bar and Lounge off of 16th and “O” Street. It was there on April 7, where 32-year-old Gregory Little, Jr. was shot and killed by a security guard after a scuffle broke out about someone cutting in line outside the bar.

The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office last week said the security guard’s actions “were justified under the totality of the circumstances.” No charges would be filed in the shooting.