A new study is looking at the “liquid lunch.”

Restaurant management software company Toast recently reviewed transactions nationwide to determine how much Americans drink at lunchtime.

On average, Toast claims 16% of the items on Americans’ lunch bills during the first quarter of 2023 were alcoholic beverages.

In Wisconsin, 30% of the items on an average lunch check were alcohol, nearly twice as much as the national average.

Wisconsin consistently ranks among states with the highest percentage of adults currently drinking alcohol.

It has also been found to have some of the most excessive drinkers in the nation.