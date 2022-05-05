Lincoln’s Weather Delayed Arbor Day Observance Re-Scheduled
Lincoln, NE (May 5, 2022) The Parks and Recreation Department today announced that the Arbor Day event originally scheduled for April 29 has been rescheduled for May 13 due to inclement weather and wet conditions. The celebration of the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day will be at 1 p.m. at the Roper Park parking lot, 3425 N. Eighth Street.
The event will include a proclamation from Lynn Johnson, Parks and Recreation Director, and Katie Loos, COO of the Arbor Day Foundation, information about the importance of trees, their planting and care, as well as free native tree seedlings and other items for attendees.
The Roper East Disc Golf Course and Roper Dog Run, North Seventh and Adams streets, will be closed from noon to 5 p.m. for the May 13 event.
Arbor Day began in Nebraska on April 10, 1872, when more than one million trees were planted in the state. The Parks Department and volunteers from the Arbor Day Foundation, Black Hills Energy, Leadership Link, Meadow Lane Area Residents Association, Nebraska Department of Energy and the Environment, and Woods Green Team will plant 150 trees in four city parks at this spring.