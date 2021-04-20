Lincoln’s Virus Variant Case Count Increases
(KFOR NEWS April 20, 2021) Three more COVID-19 variant cases have been confirmed in Lancaster County – all B.1.1.7 also known as the U.K. variant. The variants were identified through special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab, and LLCHD is currently investigating.
A total of 31 cases of COVID-19 variants have now been identified in Lancaster County:
- B.1.427/B.1.429 – California variants, 6 cases
- B.1.1.7 – U.K. variant, 24 cases
- B.1.351 – South Africa variant, 1 case
Variants can spread more easily and quickly and they can lead to more cases of COVID-19. Residents are urged to continue preventive actions to control the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in the community, which include getting the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it’s available to you.
READ MORE: Engler Becomes Lincoln’s New Fire Chief