LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Lincoln Public Schools’ newest high school has a mascot.

The logo for the Standing Bear Grizzlies was unveiled Tuesday to eighth grade students at Moore Middle School.

The logo features a grizzly head and a shield. Mascot colors are Charcoal, Carolina Blue and Navy Blue.

The new high school located near 70th and Saltillo Roads is expected to open in the fall of 2023.