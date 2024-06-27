Lincoln’s New Emergency Communications Center is Running

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 27)–The new Lincoln Emergency Communications Center is now functioning at the Lincoln Police Department’s Northeast Team Station, which now consists of new technology and facility upgrades that will better serve people in Lincoln and Lancaster County’s growing communities.

“As part of our commitment to making Lincoln the safest and healthiest capital city in the country, my administration prioritized creating a new, state-of-the-art Emergency Communications Center,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said at Thursday’s ribbon cutting. “The new Center provides our 911 dispatchers with more space and upgraded technology to enhance public safety and deliver swift, successful emergency response for our growing community.”

Emergency Communications Center director Jessica Loos says the original 911 call center at the Hall of Justice will be maintained as a backup to the new center.

“Should we have the need to physically relocate, we are prepared for that,” Loos added.

The expanded center has capacity for 61 staff members and allows the center to increase the number of communications consoles from 18 to 24. A new class of seven dispatchers is expected to begin training in August and September.

“For those suited for this stressful and challenging career, we want to provide a comfortable space that’s desirable for talented telecommunicators to call home professionally,” Lincoln Police Chief Michon Morrow said.

The new emergency communications center shares the building with the Lincoln Police Department, which moved into the more than 18,000 square foot building in March 2023 and includes locker space, a conference room, an exercise facility, restrooms, and training rooms all shared by LPD and LECC staff.

Mayor Gaylor Baird said the city purchased the building for $2.5 million, using $1.25 million in reappropriated LPD budget funds and $1.25 million in asset forfeiture funds. About $4.5 million in federal CARES Act funds were used to renovate the building. Including another $2.3 million in reappropriated general and 911 communications funds, the total cost of the combined 911 Center/Northeast Station project is nearly $8.1 million.