Lincoln’s First Veterans Parade Set For Saturday

Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler today encouraged residents to attend the City’s first Veterans Parade Saturday, November 3 in the area around the State Capitol. Opening ceremonies begin at 11 a.m. on the Capitol’s north steps, and the half-mile parade will move down “K” Street from South 21st to South 14th streets. The parade is being organized by the Marine Corps League, 370 Cornhusker Detachment, and information is available atlincolnveteransparade.org.

Streets closed Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with no vehicle access to adjacent properties include:

S. 14th Street, “H” to “K” streets

S. 16th Street, “H” to “L” streets

S. 17th Street, “J” to “L” streets

“K” Street, S. 13th to 21st streets

S. 21st Street, “J” to “L” streets

S. Antelope Valley Parkway from “K” to “L” streets

Drivers should seek alternate routes to avoid the event area. The public is advised to arrive early and to park at one of the nearby parking garages. The City parking lot bounded by “K” Street, Rosa Parks Way, 9th and 10th streets is available for free public parking.

Parade entries include Marine Corps League, American Legion, VFW, Army National Guard, Army Reserve, Air Force JROTC, Digital Nomad, AARP, the Lincoln High School Drum Line, CHI Health, 10/11 Weather Shield, Veteran Memorial Garden, The Roughriders, Ford Model A Club, Midwest Smarties, Blue Star Mothers, Remember Our Fallen, Alpha Media, Daughters of the American Revolution, Quilts of Valor, Vet Center, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and Civil Air Patrol. Sponsors include the City of Lincoln, AARP Nebraska, General Excavating, Firespring and The Mill. VFW Post 3606 and the American Red Cross are also supporting the parade.

Those interesting in participating can contact Antonio Marino at lincolnvetday@gmail.com.

Mayor Beutler also encouraged the public to attend the annual Veterans Day program organized by the Advisory Council for the Veterans Memorial Garden. It begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, November 11 at the Auld Recreation Center in Antelope Park.