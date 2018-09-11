Lincoln’s Finest, Bravest Honor Those Who Helped In The Aftermath Of The 9/11 Attacks

All over the country, folks took time remember the victims, first responders and volunteers in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks in New York, Washington, DC and Pennsylvania 17 years ago Tuesday.

Here in Lincoln, Police, LFR and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office held a special observance in front of the State Capitol.

Fire Chief Micheal Despain spoke about how the attacks on September 11, 2001 forever changed everyone’s lives.

“We talk about it, in our daily lives, about what life was like before and what it was like after,” Despain said.  “It made a lot of difference in our lives.”

Despain says police and firefighters have to be ever vigilant in what they do each day.

A color guard consisting of members from all three agencies helped raise the U.S. flag, then lowered it to half-staff.  Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker sang “The Star Spangled Banner” before Tuesday’s observance.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue raised two ladder trucks in front of the Nebraska State Capitol Tuesday morning, as part of honoring first responders in the 9/11 attacks in 2001. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

 

The post Lincoln’s Finest, Bravest Honor Those Who Helped In The Aftermath Of The 9/11 Attacks appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

County Board Holds Public Hearing On Chicken Farm Plan For Costco Fire At UNL Parking Garage Leaves Behind Damaged Vehicles Railyard Entertainment District Yet To Be Tested On Husker Game Day UPDATE: Woman Shot At NW Lincoln Townhome Fighting For Her Life BREAKING: Woman Shot At NW Lincoln Townhouse Girl Hospitalized After Near Drowning