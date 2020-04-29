Lincoln’s Covid Restrictions To Be Relaxed May 11
Lincoln and Lancaster County will remain under the current State imposed Directed Health Measure restrictions through May 10. On the 11th, restrictions will be loosened to model those going into effect in Omaha, Bellevue, and 10 other public health districts across the State. The changes will allow restaurants to re-open on a limited basis, serving no more than 50 percent of their capacity with six feet between tables, no more than six in a party, and all employees wearing masks.
Governor Pete Ricketts also said today that upcoming Memorial Day and Cinco de Mayo gatherings should include no more than ten people in any one place.