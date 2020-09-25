Lincoln’s COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains Unchanged, But 119 New Cases Were Reported On Friday
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 25)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Friday afternoon that Lincoln’s COVID-19 risk dial will stay in the high risk category. It’s the fourth-straight week where it’s been in mid-orange range of the high risk category.
There are now 6,137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, after 119 new cases were confirmed on Friday and 461 new cases have been reported this week, according to Scott Holmes of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
Holmes says 2,353 people have recovered from the virus. Lancaster County’s positivity rate increased from 8.2% to 8.3%.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients hit a new high on Friday with 65. Holmes says 31 of those cases are from Lancaster County, with four of them on ventilators and 34 from other communities and none of them are on ventilators.
Holmes says there are now 16 cases of COVID-19 stemming from an outbreak traced back to a Sept. 11 gathering at the Lincoln Eagles Club. One of those positive cases is in the hospital. There were 75 people at the gathering and Holmes says there may be more cases. Not everyone attending was from Lancaster County and some could have been exposed.
Those who attended that event are urged to call 402-441-8053.