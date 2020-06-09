Lincoln’s COVID-19 Risk Dial Is At “Yellow”
(KFOR NEWS June 9, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 16 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 1,372. The number of deaths in the community remains at 10.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:
Recoveries: unchanged at 267
Overall positivity rate:
Lancaster County – unchanged at 7.4 percent
State – unchanged at 13.1 percent
National – down from 13.1 percent last week to 12 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: decreased from 35 on Friday to 30 today, with 16 Lancaster County residents (four on ventilators), and 14 from outside the County (three on ventilators).
Clusters:
Smithfield, Crete – up five to 333
Smithfield, Lincoln – unchanged at 29
Smart Chicken, Waverly – unchanged at 28
Universal Cold Storage, Lincoln – up two to 40
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Begin the process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is by appointment only. Bryan Health offers drive-through testing at LifePointe, 7501 S. 27th Street. CHI Health St. Elizabeth offers drive-through testing site at North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd Street.
Test Nebraska is conducting tests at the Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th Street. Begin the process with a free online risk assessment at TestNebraska.com. Test Nebraska is now open for ages 15 to 35. This week’s schedule for Lincoln is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., today and Tuesday.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Yellow,” indicating a moderate risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:
- Consider staying at home most of the time, with caution for non-essential travel and work
- Distance at least six feet from anyone outside the home
- Cautious expansion of interactions with others, outdoor activities preferred
- Gatherings only with modifications for COVID-19
- Events only within guidance by the Health Department
- Face coverings continued to be recommended to be used around other people
- Continue to wash hands regularly, disinfect highly touched surfaces and monitor for illness
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.
READ MORE: First and second cases of rare childhood syndrome reported to DHHS