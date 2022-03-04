Lincoln’s Chamber, Business Community, Roll Out Red Carpet For Sports Visitors
Lincoln, Neb. (March 4, 2022) – With thousands of visitors coming to Lincoln over the next week, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau is ready to welcome them into the community as they visit hotels, restaurants and local attractions.
Pinnacle Bank Arena hosts the Big Ten Wrestling Championships March 5-6 while PBA, the Devaney Sports Center and Lincoln Public Schools high schools will host both the NSAA Girls and Boys state high school basketball tournaments beginning Monday, March 7 and continuing through Saturday, March 12.
“It is an incredible opportunity to showcase our community to the thousands of people coming into Lincoln,” says Jeff Maul, executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. “With Lincoln hosting the Big Ten Wrestling Championships for the first time, many first-time visitors to Lincoln will get to see the amazing businesses and attractions that will help make their stay an exciting and memorable one.”
“The state basketball tournaments always create an incredible buzz in our community, and we are so thankful to work with the NSAA, Lincoln Public Schools and our other local partners to put on an incredible event for the players and coaches, as well as their families and friends that make the trip to Lincoln,” Maul adds.
As an added bonus, 48 local businesses are participating in our exciting “VIP Ticket to Lincoln” program, with discounts offered to state basketball attendees via a CVB-produced card and QR code. In addition to offering warm hospitality to our guests, this also offers support to our local businesses by driving traffic through their doors.
“Explore Lincoln” stickers can also be found scattered across business windows across town, featuring a QR code resource created by the Lincoln CVB to help visitors easily access important information about the wide variety of options available to them as they explore our city.
The CVB Ambassador team will welcome players with the return of the pizza feed at Pinnacle Bank Arena, in addition to a coaches’ hospitality room in coordination with the Nebraska Coaches Association. CVB Ambassadors will also be available and ready to assist visitors at each state basketball venue.
A complete list of relevant state basketball information can be found on the CVB website at https://www.lincoln.org/events/statebasketball.