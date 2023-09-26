Lincoln Woman To Stand Trial In Double-Homicide Case

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 26)–A 28-year-old Lincoln woman accused of killing two men in late March will now stand trial.

On Tuesday, Taylor Bradley waived her preliminary hearing during an appearance in Lancaster County Court and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the deaths of 45-year-old Ronald Gonzalez and 42-year-old Chris Karmazin. Both men were killed by Bradley’s vehicle when she allegedly ran them over on March 27 at the Lodge Apartments near 48th and Nebraska Parkway.

According to court records, Bradley is alleged to have “purposely located” the two victims in a grassy area close to the clubhouse and hit both of them. Court documents also say Bradley attempted to kill a third man and is accused of a attempted first-degree murder.

A Lancaster County judge recently ruled Bradley was competent to stand trial. She is due back in court on October 25.