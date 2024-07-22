Lincoln Woman Targeted By Scammer Posing as LPD Sergeant

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 22)–Scammers are apparently back to using real names of Lincoln Police officers in trying to trick people into paying a fine for not appearing in court.

On Saturday, LPD took a call from a 75-year-old woman, who said she got a call from someone claiming to be Sgt. Randy Clark, who is an actual member from the department. According to LPD public information manager Erika Thomas, the caller said the victim had a warrant out for not appearing in court and she had to pay $2,400 through Apple Pay and Bitcoin, to avoid heading to jail. The victim sent $1,500 through Apple Pay and another $480 through a Coin Star machine for a loss of just under $2,000.

When scammers target a police employee… we REPORT JUNK and use it as a teachable moment. Red Flags:

Text comes from a number you don’t recognize

Bogus email address

An illegitimate link

Use of urgency to encourage you to click

You’re not expecting anything pic.twitter.com/vwMatOsLUj — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) July 22, 2024

After the victim realized it was a scam, she removed her debit card from the Apple Pay account and called police.

LPD urges you to be vigilant and when in doubt, hang up and call the non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 to inquire about contact with anyone claiming to be from the department.