104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Lincoln Woman Targeted By Scammer Posing as LPD Sergeant

July 22, 2024 2:29PM CDT
Share
Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 22)–Scammers are apparently back to using real names of Lincoln Police officers in trying to trick people into paying a fine for not appearing in court.

On Saturday, LPD took a call from a 75-year-old woman, who said she got a call from someone claiming to be Sgt. Randy Clark, who is an actual member from the department. According to LPD public information manager Erika Thomas, the caller said the victim had a warrant out for not appearing in court and she had to pay $2,400 through Apple Pay and Bitcoin, to avoid heading to jail. The victim sent $1,500 through Apple Pay and another $480 through a Coin Star machine for a loss of just under $2,000.

After the victim realized it was a scam, she removed her debit card from the Apple Pay account and called police.

LPD urges you to be vigilant and when in doubt, hang up and call the non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 to inquire about contact with anyone claiming to be from the department.

Blaze Events