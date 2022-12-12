Lincoln Woman Suspected of Spraying Water-Soap Solution In Child’s Face

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–A 29-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail, believed to have committed felony child abuse after security video showed her putting a 3-year-old in the corner and sprayed the child in the face with a cleaning solutions three different times at a Hickman area daycare.

It happened last Friday morning at the Tree House Child Development Center near 68th and Panama Road. Lancaster County deputies say the parents of the child contacted daycare officials on Friday night, saying the three-year-old’s eyes were red and irritated.

Deputies tracked down the employee, Courtney Anderson, on Saturday and arrested her. The cleaning solution used was a combination of water and soap.