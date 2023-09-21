Lincoln Woman Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl In Man’s Death

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 21)–The Lincoln woman convicted for her involvement in a man’s death in June 2022 at a Lincoln halfway house was sentenced in U.S. District Court this week to 20 years in prison, then will have to serve three years of supervised release.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nebraska says 46-year-old Regina Rodriguez was convicted of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in the man’s death. A spoon that had a blue/white substance, a broken pill and a syringe were found in the man’s room. Two more blue/white pills were also found in his wallet.

Text messages in the man’s phone led to Rodriguez and her husband, Arnaldo Rodriguez-Santini, who has a case set for a September 26 hearing.