Lincoln Woman Scammed Through Pop-Up On Her Computer To Do Online Gambling

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–About $53,000 is gone from an 85-year-old Lincoln woman’s bank account, after she transferred the money from her account to another one in California, when she was contacted to participate in online gambling through a pop-up ad on her computer.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says the victim called a phone number to correct the account, then got a call from someone claiming to be her bank, telling her to go to the bank and transfer the money into that separate account.

The unknown person then told the victim that the people responsible could then be apprehended when they withdraw from that account. The victim went to her bank and completed the transfer.

Sgt. Vollmer says the victim’s 66-year-old son found out what happened and contacted LPD. The son is now working with the bank to see if the money can be recovered.