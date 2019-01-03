Lincoln Woman Out $32K in Online Dating Scam

A Lincoln woman is out $32,000 in another online scam. Lincoln Police say the woman was online dating when she met someone named Paul from Nigeria.

“She was lonely and began an online relationship over Facebook in 2016. They spoke online for over two years,” Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News.

Sands said the scammer first asked for $10,000 in MoneyGrams and then money to pay for a double kidney transplant. The woman found out she was scammed once the suspect asked for more money to move to Nebraska City.

