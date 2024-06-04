Lincoln Woman Mistakenly Pronounced Dead Passed Away Hours Later

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 4)–The woman who was initially pronounced dead at a Waverly nursing home and later found to be breathing at a Lincoln mortuary, has officially passed away, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday morning.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said 74-year-old Constance Glantz of Lincoln passed away at a Lincoln hospital around 4pm Monday. Originally, Glantz had been declared deceased around 9:44am Monday at the Mulberry at Waverly, where she was in hospice care. Staff members were expecting her to pass away. Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon ordered an autopsy that got underway at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The sheriff’s office will give an update once the final autopsy report is completed, which could take up to 12 weeks. The investigation is ongoing.

Deputies are working to contact people at the nursing home, those who transported Glantz and staff members at the funeral home. Houchin did tell KFOR News the Mulberry at Waverly has been ” totally cooperative” in the investigation.

Houchin said officials at the Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home off of 40th and “A” Street have been cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

“I also want to state in our investigation that the funeral home did nothing wrong. They are the ones that found that she was still alive,” Houchin added.

It was around 11:45am Monday, when Lincoln Fire and Rescue received a call from Butherius, Maser and Love about CPR being in progress for a 74-year-old woman. Funeral home staff transported the woman back to Lincoln. While preparing her body for funeral arrangements, a staff member noticed she was still breathing and called 911.

Houchin offered condolences to Glantz’ friends and family.

“I can’t imagine what her family has went through and we’re really, really sorry for them to have to do that,” he concluded.

If it hasn’t happened yet, the Department of Health and Human Services will likely be notified of what happened on Monday.

“I’m sure they (DHHS) will be looking into it, too,” said Houchin.