Lincoln Woman Loses Thousands of Dollars In Bitcoin Scam

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 22)–About $52,000 is gone from the 401K and personal bank account of a 67-year-old Lincoln woman, who had fallen victim to a Bitcoin scam, after she got information in March about fraudulent charges on her bank account from Amazon.

According to Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian, the woman had talked to a man she thought was in the bank’s fraud department. The woman was talking to a man on the phone and got the impression he was with the fraud department at the bank. Over a two-month period, the woman withdrew from her 401K to buy Bitcoin.

Kocian says the woman was told she would received two checks in the mail, but didn’t receive either of them.