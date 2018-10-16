Lincoln Woman In Assault Case Arrested After Weekend Shoplift

A 34-year-old woman faces several charges, after allegedly cutting her 48-year-old boyfriend with a knife at an apartment in north Lincoln on Oct. 6.

Police arrested 34-year-old Jacinto Watford for second degree domestic assault on Saturday after she was picked up for shoplifting at the Walmart near 27th and Superior.

It was first reported that Watford stabbed the man with a two pronged grilling fork, but police now said this isn’t the case.

Officer Angela Sands said Watford got into an argument with her boyfriend the evening of Oct. 6 at a bar, prompting him to walk to a friend’s apartment located near 46th and Huntington.

Officer Sands says Watford followed him and stole the victim’s beer of the porch and put it in her car. Police said he asked for it back and that’s when Jacinto pulled out a knife and threatened him.

According to the investigation, the victim was eventually able to take the knife away, but not before she cut his hand. She then punched him in the face and hit him with her shoe, before taking off. Knowing there was a warrant out for her arrest, Sands said Watford ran away.

On Saturday, Watford was arrested on the warrant as well as second degree domestic assault, making terroristic threats, using a weapon to commit a felony, shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a police officer.

