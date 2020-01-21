Lincoln Woman Hospitalized After Falling Off Bridge

WAVERLY–(KFOR Jan. 21)–A 37-year-old Lincoln woman suffered serious injuries after she fell off a bridge near Waverly shortly after 1am Sunday, while she and her friends were looking at the stars.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said rescue crews were called to the area of 176th and McKelvie Road.
Investigators say six adults had gone to the bridge to look at the stars, and the woman leaned back thinking there was a support beam behind her and fell 27-feet to the ground.
Lindsay Kroger was life-flighted to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln and then transferred to an Omaha hospital on Monday, suffering serious injuries in the fall.
Deputies say it’s possible alcohol may have been a factor.