Lincoln Woman Hospitalized After Being Hit By A Car Late Tuesday Night
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 12)–A 42-year-old woman was critically hurt, after being hit by a car while crossing a busy northeast Lincoln street late Tuesday night.
Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz on Wednesday morning said the woman was crossing the street, heading west about a block south of 48th and Holdrege, when the northbound car hit her. He says the victim was laying unconscious with no pulse in the street, surrounded by several people. The officer immediately began life-saving measures, including CPR. Bonkiewicz says the officer kept her alive until LFR arrived, assumed care of the woman, and transported her to a local area hospital, where she is listed in critical but stable condition.
Bonkiewicz says no citations have been issued. He says the 19-year-old woman driving the vehicle told investigators she was northbound on North 48th Street when she suddenly saw the victim walking across the street. She braked as quickly as possible, but still collided with the pedestrian.
The crash remains under investigation and it doesn’t appear for now that alcohol was a factor.