Lincoln Woman Gets Prison Time for Causing Aunt’s Death

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A Lincoln woman has been imprisoned for causing her aunt’s death by swerving to throw her off a vehicle.

Lancaster County District Court records say 22-year-old Kacie Alatoree was sentenced Tuesday to 20 months in prison. Alatoree had pleaded no contest to vehicular homicide. In exchange prosecutors dropped a charge of failing to stop and render aid.

Police say 36-year-old Autumn Rodriguez Hernandez died Nov. 12, days after she climbed onto the SUV Alatoree was driving. Police say Alatoree accelerated and swerved left and right to shake Rodriguez Hernandez off the vehicle, causing the older woman to fall and hit her head on a curb. Police say Alatoree then fled.

Police say Rodriguez Hernandez had lent the SUV to her niece three months earlier.

