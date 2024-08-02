Lincoln Woman Falls Victim to Identity Theft Scam

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 2)–Lincoln Police say a 23-year-old Lincoln woman lost $4,100 after she fell victim to an identity fraud scam in mid-July.

LPD public information manager Erika Thomas on Friday said the woman received an email July 17 about her purchasing an iPhone. The woman called the number provided in the email to dispute the purchase and was told she had multiple open accounts in her name across various states. She was informed someone was using her identity.

Thomas says scammers then connected the woman to a person posing as a “CIA agent” who instructed her to withdraw $3,600 from her bank account. The next day, she was directed to use the money to purchase Walmart cash cards and send photos and receipts. Additionally, the woman sent another $500 cash card to the scammers.

Thomas said that, as a reminder, no government agency will demand money over the phone or via gift cards.

If you receive an email claiming you made a purchase you did not make, do not respond, click on any links, or call any numbers listed in the message. Instead, contact your financial institution directly to check for any possible fraudulent charges.