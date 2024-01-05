Lincoln Woman Dies After Car/Pedestrian Collision Thursday Night

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–A 43-year-old Lincoln woman died after she was hit by a vehicle Thursday night at 43rd and Leighton.

Lincoln Police Captain Duane Winkler tells KFOR News the woman was taken to an area hospital where she died. The name of the victim is not being released for now, until family members have been notified.

What led to the crash remains under investigation and no citations have been issued at this time.