Lincoln Woman Charged for Theft by Unlawful Taking Relating to Medicaid Fraud

LINCOLN—(KFOR Feb. 27)—A 45-year-old Lincoln woman was sentenced to a year in jail on two misdemeanor accounts of theft by unlawful taking, while working as a personal care service provider through Nebraska Medicaid.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said in a release to KFOR News Anzhela Solkan received her sentence Tuesday in Lancaster County District Court. The sentence for both counts will be served at the same time.

Video surveillance showed Solkan submitted personal care service claims to Nebraska Medicaid for services she didn’t render because she was not at her parents location at the times she claimed between November 2019 and January 2020.

After facing felony theft charges, they were reduced to misdemeanors on the condition she had to pay over $10,000 in restitution.