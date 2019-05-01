Lincoln Woman Arrested with Nearly 15 Ounces of Drugs in Downtown Traffic Stop

Lincoln police found around 12 ounces of meth, nearly 3 ounces of meth, hydrocodone pills, and narcotics in a traffic stop late Tuesday evening.

Information officer Luke Bonkiewicz says LPD pulled over 23-year-old Tayler Sovereign after a stop sign violation at 14th and K streets. After a search of the vehicle, Sovereign took ownership of the drugs and narcotics.

Sovereign was cited and lodged her for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possession of money while violating possession with intent to distribute.