Lincoln Woman Arrested In Drug Overdose Case

Front side of the Hall of Justice in downtown Lincoln. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 22)–A Lincoln woman has been arrested for distributing an exceptionally hazardous drug, after a man survived a suspected fentanyl overdose in November.

According to court records, 53-year-old Amber Stabile was arraigned Tuesday in Lancaster County Court on the charge, with her bond set at 10% of $100,000. She’s due back in court on June 20.

Court documents say Lincoln Police were called to a home near 48th and Bancroft on November 5 and a 62-year-old man was found unresponsive in a bathroom. At the hospital, police later talked to the man, who thought he had snorted half a Xanax pill before he lost consciousness. Officers soon found three suspected fentanyl pills on him.

A search warrant of Stabile’s home led police to a plate found with fentanyl residue, a straw and pill cutter.