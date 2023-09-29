Lincoln Woman Arrested For Helping Man Pose as High School Student

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 29)–A 22-year-old Lincoln woman was arrested Friday morning for her alleged involvement in the case against 26-year-old Zachary Scheich, the man who posed as a 17-year-old student at two LPS high schools last year.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says Angela Navarro was identified as the person posing as Scheich’s mother, traveling to school to register him for classes. Navarro was cited and put in jail for criminal impersonation. She’s due in court 2pm Friday.

Scheich is accused of creating false documents and a backstory to pass himself as a student at Northwest and Southeast High Schools. Scheich is facing several charges to alleged sex-related crimes.