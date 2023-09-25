Lincoln Woman Arrested For Assaulting, Threatening Man at a Bar

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 25)–A fight early Sunday morning at a northwest Lincoln bar leads to an arrest of a 35-year-old woman.

Police say Nicole Birkes started arguing with a man at Steve O’s Lounge off of NW 1st and West Fletcher. She then pulled out a knife and the man tried to grab it, but Birkes headbutted him. An officer that arrived at the scene used a taser on Birkes.

She was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.