Lincoln Woman Arrested For Apartment Burglary

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 22)–A 35-year-old Lincoln woman is accused of burglary, after her and a man took items from an apartment on Tuesday afternoon in the 3100 block of North Hill Road. Lincoln Police say an 18-year-old woman was home with two kids and heard one of them talking to someone. She found out it was Sherry Gomez and another man she knew that were leaving with belongings, worth around $2,200. The man, though, apparently had fallen on some ice and broke his leg, while hauling out a TV. Police were called to a hospital, where they found Gomez, the man and all the loot. Gomez was taken to jail, but the man remains hospitalized and likely won’t be cited until he’s been released.