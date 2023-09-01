Lincoln Woman Accused of Killing Two People Found Competent to Stand Trial

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 1)–The Lincoln woman accused of killing 42-year-old Chris Karmazin and 45-year-old Ronald Gonzalez back on March 27 at the Lodge Apartments near 48th and Nebraska Parkway is now competent to stand trial, according to a ruling Thursday from a Lancaster County judge.

Taylor Bradley, 28, initially was deemed not competent in April. Bradley’s assessment was delayed as she waited for a bed at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. Bradley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

She’s due back in court September 26.