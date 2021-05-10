Lincoln Woman Accused of Firing Shots During Weekend Disturbance
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 10)–A 45-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail, where she allegedly fired gunshots during a disturbance outside of a northwest Lincoln home on Friday night.
Lincoln Police say officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of Northwest Nutwood Court, where a verbal family disturbance was going on. When officers settled things down and left, they were called back to the same home about shots being fired. Police say investigators talked to a 26-year-old man, who said that 45-year-old Obiomachuchuka Njokanma came outside of her home with a rifle and fired two shots in the air. She apparently fired two to four more shots toward the victim’s feet, forcing him to run into his home.
Officers recovered the rifle and magazine that had 21 rounds, along with casings outside the home. Police say Njokanma is not allowed to have any guns, due to previous felony convictions.
Njokanma was arrested for the following felony charges: discharge of a firearm at a person, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.