Lincoln Woman Accused of Committing Arson While Arguing With Roommate

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 25)–A 67-year-old Lincoln woman is accused of setting a bathroom in her apartment on fire earlier this month.

Lincoln Police say Dollie Odle was arrested for first-degree arson and several other charges, after she was released from a hospital on Friday. Odle and her 84-year-old roommate had been arguing at their apartment late on September 3 near 19th and “E” Street, when Odle allegedly made threats with a knife and set a bathroom on fire.

No reports of any injuries.