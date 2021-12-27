Lincoln Woman Accused of Assaulting An Officer Following Chase In NW Lincoln Park
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 27)–A 22-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail, after she allegedly had assaulted a police officer at a northwest Lincoln park early Monday morning.
It happened at Max E. Roper Park just off of 8th and Judson, according to Captain Max Hubka, who tells KFOR News officers saw a vehicle in the parking lot after hours. Hubka says one of the two women in the car provided a false name and later found out that she had an arrest warrant. Captain Hubka says Makayla Jackson took off running and later was taken to the ground, where she continued to struggle with officers, then bit one of them in the leg before a taser was used to help take her into custody.
After being checked out at a Lincoln hospital, Jackson was arrested for assault on an officer, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer. The other woman was given a warning for being in the park after hours and released.