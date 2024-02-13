Lincoln Woman Accused of Assault During Weekend Dispute

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 13)–A violent attack over the weekend at a north Lincoln apartment resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old woman and her facing assault and weapons charges.

Court documents say Tatiana Iniguez allegedly attacked two women in her apartment near 37th and Madison early Saturday morning. One of the victims suffered various wounds to her hands and below her right eye, via a knife apparently used by Iniguez. She was arrested for second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Iniguez appeared in court Monday and had bond set at $25,000, but needed $25-hundred to bail out.