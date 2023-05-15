Lincoln Woman Accused of Arson, Vandalism at Boyfriend’s Waverly Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 15)–A 50-year-old Lincoln woman is accused of vandalizing and setting fire to her ex-boyfriend’s home in Waverly sometime late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Ultimately, Michelle Grantski was arrested at her Lincoln home for second-degree arson and criminal mischief. When deputies tracked her down, Grantski claimed the disturbance got physical and admitted she vandalized the man’s home. But Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says through their investigation, there was no evidence of a physical altercation between Grantski and her ex-boyfriend.

The victim was not home at the time of the vandalism. Damage to the home is estimated around $5,000 and how the fire extinguished itself is not clear.