Lincoln Transit to Relocate Two Bus Stops August 22

(KFOR News August 20, 2022) Beginning Monday, August 22, StarTran transit system will move two bus stops currently located on “N” Street between South 10th and South 11th streets to nearby locations. The relocation will allow the Gold’s building demolition to continue while keeping StarTran’s riders safe from construction.

Bus Stop One will relocate to the intersection of “N” and South 11th Street on the southwest corner, next to Latitude Apartments. Bus Stop One serves Route 41-Havelock, Route 54-Veteran’s Hospital, and Route 56-Sheridan.

Bus Stop Two will relocate to the intersection of “N” and South 11th Street on the northeast corner, next to the Center Park Garage. Bus Stop Two serves Route 42-Bethany and Route 46-Arnold Heights.

The bus stops’ new loading and unloading locations will be a short, walkable distance away from their current locations. Signs will be posted to remind riders. StarTran will require riders to load and unload through the front doors due to a lack of room toward the rear doors of the buses.

No other bus stops will be affected at this time.

In late July, StarTran announced that beginning Thursday August 18, its fixed-route evening service, VanLNK on-demand service, and paratransit service will end at 7 p.m., three hours earlier than what is currently offered. The service change is due to a shortage of bus drivers.

StarTran is currently accepting applications for bus drivers at lincoln.ne.gov/TransitCareer. For more information on routes and schedules, and to check out the benefits of working at StarTran, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov.