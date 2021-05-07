Lincoln Teens Robbed After Arranging Sale Through Social Media
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 7)–A robbery Thursday evening in a northeast Lincoln neighborhood, after an arrangement over social media to sell vape pens doesn’t go as planned.
Lincoln Police were called to the area of 61st and Madison Avenue, where a 16-year-old and 15-year-old explained they tried to sell the vape pens to some unknown people they met on Snapchat. The two victims said that one of the suspects pointed a black handgun at both of them, while the other suspect punched both victims several times that left minor injuries.
Both suspects took off with one of the victim’s wallets, airpods, two vape pens and other property for a $235 loss.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.