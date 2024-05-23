Lincoln Teen Formally Charged as an Adult in May 18 Homicide

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 22)–The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has formally charged a 14-year-old Lincoln boy with first-degree murder in last weekend’s stabbing death of a 16-year-old at a northeast Lincoln home.

Stephen “Max” D’Amore was arraigned Wednesday on that charge and a count of use of a weapon to commit a felony. Court records show that D’Amore has a record of past assaults. D’Amore is accused of killing Xavian Sawyer, following a fight near 64th and Adams. If convicted, D’Amore, an 8th grader at Culler Middle School, could face 50 years to life in prison. Bond has been set at 10% of $750,000. D’Amore’s next court date is set for June 20.

Court records say that the two boys were arguing over an ongoing dispute over vehicle vandalisms and it boiled over during a gathering. Sawyer was a student at East High School.